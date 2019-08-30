|
Claussen, Frederick P. Age 90, passed away suddenly. Fred was an Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Peters); devoted father of Nancy (King) Grayson, the late Fred (Patricia), the late Sandra, and the late Edward Claussen; cherished grandfather of Joshua Grayson and step-grandfather of Justin and Jason; loving brother of Lorraine, Irene, and Elmer; fond uncle of Janet, Susan, and Michael and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. Family and friends will gather Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Palos Lutheran Church, 12424 71st Court, Palos Heights, IL. Fred will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Honor Flight Network, honorflight.org appreciated. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 30, 2019