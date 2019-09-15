Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Wolf, Fred Fred Wolf, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Beverly nee Fromkin, long loving partner of the late Ilene Harris and devoted companion of Lorraine Barsky. Loving father of Gary (Carolyn) Wolf and Robert (Joyce Ross) Wolf and "Step-father" of Robin (Mark Michaels) Harris, Rick (Diana) Harris, Steve Harris and the late Sandy Harris. Dear grandfather of Jeffrey, Brett and the late Scott Wolf; Davida Harris and Danny Yanoff. Cherished brother of Ruthie Alpert, Libby (Harry) Polakow and the late Gilbert (the late Shirley) Wolf. Service Monday 1PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 15, 2019
