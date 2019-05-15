Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
5:30 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Riebel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Riebel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred Riebel Obituary
Riebel, Fred W. Age 79, May 10, 2019, lifetime resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago - of West Lawn neighborhood. Beloved husband of Patrice A. McNichols Riebel; devoted father of Dawn McGrath, Corinne (David) Gasner, Margaret Riebel, the late Christopher Riebel, the late Fred (Eileen) Riebel, and the late Pamela Riebel; loving grandfather of Fred, Allison, Antoinette, Christopher, Annie, Nathan, and Nicholas; fond great-grandfather of Riley and Jackson; dear son of the late Fred J. and Margaret Moorhead Riebel; dear brother of Edward Riebel, Betty (late Roger) Bonebrake, Margie (Joe) Fontaine, and Sharon (late Wayne) Yuhan. Family and friends will gather at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until Memorial Service at 5:30 p.m. Please visit FRED RIEBEL BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now