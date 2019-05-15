|
|
Riebel, Fred W. Age 79, May 10, 2019, lifetime resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago - of West Lawn neighborhood. Beloved husband of Patrice A. McNichols Riebel; devoted father of Dawn McGrath, Corinne (David) Gasner, Margaret Riebel, the late Christopher Riebel, the late Fred (Eileen) Riebel, and the late Pamela Riebel; loving grandfather of Fred, Allison, Antoinette, Christopher, Annie, Nathan, and Nicholas; fond great-grandfather of Riley and Jackson; dear son of the late Fred J. and Margaret Moorhead Riebel; dear brother of Edward Riebel, Betty (late Roger) Bonebrake, Margie (Joe) Fontaine, and Sharon (late Wayne) Yuhan. Family and friends will gather at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until Memorial Service at 5:30 p.m. Please visit FRED RIEBEL BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2019