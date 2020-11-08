Oberhauser, Fred R.
Fred R. Oberhauser, 85, of Arlington Heights, IL went to heaven on November 5, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on February 6, 1935. He graduated from Northwestern University, received his bachelor's in communications later to obtain a job at Bankers Life & Casualty and was there for 42 years. He was married to his lovely wife, Nancy (Nee) Eberhard. He is survived by his wife, Nancy and his son, Brian Oberhauser.
Wake will be held at Apostles Lutheran Church, 10429 W. Fullerton Ave., Melrose Park, IL 60164 on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. following service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Apostles Lutheran Church.
