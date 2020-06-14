Heartfelt and prayerful condolences from the Chicago Police Chaplains. Fred will be remembered at the Police Mass on Sunday, 14 JUN, 11:00 a.m. livestreamed on Facebook at ChicagoPCM.org. It will also be posted on YouTube that afternoon.



In the meantime, may family and friends know the healing touch of our all-loving, all-merciful God! [Police Chaplains Ministry: www.ChicagoPCM.org or 312/738-7588]



~ ~ Fr. Dan Brandt, CPD Chaplain