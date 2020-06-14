Heartfelt and prayerful condolences from the Chicago Police Chaplains. Fred will be remembered at the Police Mass on Sunday, 14 JUN, 11:00 a.m. livestreamed on Facebook at ChicagoPCM.org. It will also be posted on YouTube that afternoon.
In the meantime, may family and friends know the healing touch of our all-loving, all-merciful God! [Police Chaplains Ministry: www.ChicagoPCM.org or 312/738-7588]
Muscarella, Fred Paul Carmen Fred Paul Carmen Muscarella, 73, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born and raised in Chicago's West Humboldt Park, neighborhood he attended Our Lady of The Angels grade school and was a survivor of the 1960 fire. He later graduated from Providence St. Mel. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and after, served as an undercover tactical officer for the Chicago Police Department in the 14th District. Later he began his own contracting business which ultimately uprooted his family from their Chicago home to the North-shore. As his family grew, his children began to work with him and three of them continue on in the trades to this day. Sports were always a passion for Fred and he helped to found and play goalie for "Team Chicago", a semi-pro hockey team in the 1970's. He hit the ice again in retirement on a North-shore retirement league. Of all the sports however that Fred loved, baseball was by far his favorite, for many years he coached little league and took extra pride in watching his sons play. Nothing though brought him greater joy (or heartache) than his beloved Cubbies. A life long fan, he was able to not only see them finally win a World Series, but attend one of the games. Besides hockey and baseball Fred enjoyed playing softball and later golf, watching war movies and anything De Niro, Pacino or Pesci were starring in. He also loved, Poodles! Yep. He sure did. A lot. He was loud, the life of the party, but could fall asleep in the next instant, sitting up in a chair. A hard working, scrappy entrepreneur, generous with his time and resources, he'd help anyone who was in need. A loyal and trusted friend, if he loved you, you were like family to him. He had a wicked sense of humor and a laugh that shook the room, a better dancer you've never seen. He will be and already is dearly and deeply missed, there was no one like him. He was unforgettable. Fred was preceded in death by his father, Fred, Sr.; mother, Sadie (nee Falcone); and sister, Camille Hanson. A loving husband for over 50+ years to Colleen (nee Flahive) Muscarella. Beloved father of four, Danette (Andy Goodwin) Muscarella, Frank Muscarella, Anthony (Amy Kreiter) Muscarella and Nicholas (Christina Fernandez) Muscarella. Cherished grandfather of five, Sam, Jack and Olivia (Goodwin), Sadie and Mae (Muscarella). Dear uncle to Lisa Wilson. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time, a Memorial will be planned at a future date. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 14, 2020.