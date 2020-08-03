Waller Sr., Fred L. FRED LOYD WALLER SR., was born on October 23, 1933 in Holly Springs, Mississippi. He was the youngest son of John and Betty (Malone) Waller. His brothers James Lee Waller and Jessie James Walton both preceded him in death. In 1935, the family moved from Byhalia, Mississippi to the south side of Chicago on 41st and Cottage Grove which is known today as Bronzeville. He received his formal education from Spaulding Elementary School and Wendell Phillips High School. Fred was a Motion Picture Movie Operator for over 30 years serving in IATSE Union Local 110. God called Fred home to his eternal rest peacefully as he slept on Friday, July 24th. Well done my good and faithful servant. Fred's memories will forever be cherished by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years Marvaneen "Marva"; one son Fred (Keisha) Waller Jr. of Chicago, Illinois; two daughters Yafa (Ben Or) ben Rahm of Dimona, Israel and Wendi (Todd) Waddy of Chicago, Illinois; ten grandchildren Monika, Oosharah, Whitney, Elahmahd, Kendall, Kameelah, Jacob, Bailey, Korey and Danielle. Fred was a brother and father figure to many SPECIAL family members and friends. He will be truly missed by ALL. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com