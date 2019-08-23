Home

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Fred Kowalski Obituary
Kowalski, Fred J. Age 56, a lifelong resident of Chicago, IL, passed away at home recently. Surviving are two daughters, Vanessa Kowalski and Melissa Graves; his beloved, Cynthia Graves; and five grandchildren, Keelie Graves, Robert Jones, Arielle Violante, Ruben Violante and Natalie Violante. He will also be missed by the Graves family. All friends and relatives are invited to gather on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Cremation rites have been accorded. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2019
