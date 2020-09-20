1/
Fred C. Ulleweit
Ulleweit, Fred C.

Devoted husband of the late Joyce Ann, nee McNamara; Loving father of Dawn Lullo, Joseph Ret. CPD (Debra) Lullo, Steve Lullo, Michael (Bernadette) Ulleweit, Fred CPD (Lisa CPD) Ulleweit, and Jeffrey Ulleweit; Proud grandpa of Stephanie, Vance, Mikey, Ryan, Sofie, Brooklyn, and Madelyn; Great-grandpa of Jacob, Eliana, Alysondra, and Vivian; Dear brother of Carrie (Jerry) Burjan, and Kenny (Pam) Ulleweit; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Retired Sergeant, CPD, after 31 years of service; Proud U.S. Army Veteran; Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Private; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Dementia Society of America; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral
11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
