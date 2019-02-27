Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
773-545-1320
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Altergott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Altergott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred Altergott Obituary
Altergott, Fred Age 103. Beloved husaband of the late Mary (nee Yuguvich); loving brother of the late Katherine Margraf; cherished friend of the late Alberta Revels and her daughters, Virginia and Tammy; loving grandfather and great-grandfather of many; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Fred served his country in WWII in the 82nd Airbourne. He earned four bronze stars. He earned a parachute badge, a glider badge, and an ETO Aleutian Islands Infantry badge. He was a member of the Portage Park American Legion, #183. He was loved by so many and will be missed deeply. Funeral Services, Friday, February 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaeger Funeral Home, 3526 N. Cicero Ave. Interment, Irving Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Redeemer of Calvary United Methodist Church, 5001 W. Gunnison St., Chicago, IL 60630 would be appreciated. Visitation, Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Info: (773) 545-1320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now