|
|
Altergott, Fred Age 103. Beloved husaband of the late Mary (nee Yuguvich); loving brother of the late Katherine Margraf; cherished friend of the late Alberta Revels and her daughters, Virginia and Tammy; loving grandfather and great-grandfather of many; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Fred served his country in WWII in the 82nd Airbourne. He earned four bronze stars. He earned a parachute badge, a glider badge, and an ETO Aleutian Islands Infantry badge. He was a member of the Portage Park American Legion, #183. He was loved by so many and will be missed deeply. Funeral Services, Friday, February 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaeger Funeral Home, 3526 N. Cicero Ave. Interment, Irving Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Redeemer of Calvary United Methodist Church, 5001 W. Gunnison St., Chicago, IL 60630 would be appreciated. Visitation, Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Info: (773) 545-1320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2019