Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
1926 - 2020
Frank Wall Obituary
Wall, Frank K. Veteran WWII, USN and Korean War, USAF, Retired SGT CPD. Beloved husband of the late Grace, nee Kunz. Member of F.O.P. Lodge #7, Illinois Police Association, Chicago Police SGT Association, Polish Legion of American Veterans Post #30 and Evergreen Park American Legion Post #854. Visitation Thursday, 9:00 a.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home, 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. until time of prayers 10:30 a.m. Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Christina Church. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery. 773-779-4411 or www.beverlyridgefuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 4, 2020
