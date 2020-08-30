Horn, Frank W.
Beloved husband of the late Sharon nee Wanek; devoted son of the late Ione nee Harris and Charles Horn; dear brother of Estelle, Betty Lou and the late Charles, Jack, Arlene, Shirley, Keith, Thomas, Frank, Patsy, Donnie, Rodger and Fred; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
