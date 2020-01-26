|
Turner, Jr., Frank H. April 20, 1955 January 17, 2020 Frank H. Turner, Jr., passed away January 17th peacefully at home. Frank was born in Chicago, IL to his late father and mother, Frank Sr. and Helen (Gwodieski) Turner. He is the devoted brother of the Late David, Late Douglas (Debbie Doyle), Janet (John) Ahlquist, Late Caroline and JoAnn (David) Gorman; beloved husband of Sandra (Vrooman); loving father of Koa-Marie (Robert) Gabric, Jessica Turner and Shania-Kaylee Newman; proud Papa of Robert Gabric, Jr., Amanda Smith, the Late Savannah-Rose Newman, Elijah Perry, Tristan-Ridge Smith, Aaliyah Perry, Keithan-Frank Gabric, Mariah and Makayla Turner, Paxtan-Dillan and Paizan-Dallas Roberts; caring God-Father to Christine Falk, Sarah Turner and Nathanial Guzman; caring brother-in-law to the Late Bonnie (Jay) Nation, Linda (Steven) Nord, Eleanor (Eugene) Dana and Susan Tamosaitis; fond uncle of six nieces and nine nephews; well-loved nephew and cousin to many. A memorial is planned for Frank on July 18, 2020 at 4:00 pm in the Arlington Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4409 Pleasantview Dr. Arlington, TX 76017. (817)483-4837
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 26, 2020