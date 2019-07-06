|
|
Torres, Frank Age 84, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Arista Health Care in Naperville. A resident of Naperville and formerly of the Carillon Lakes Community of Crest Hill and Florida. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Lupe Torres; children, Frank (Lucy) Torres, Jr., Patricia (Barry) Conlin and Lisa Deutscher; brother, Anthony (Patricia) Torres; sisters, Felicia (Sal) Guerrero and Rosemary (Joseph) Hamilton; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; also numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Dolores Torres; also sisters, Jenny, Catherine, Mary and Helen. Visitation Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Services conclude at the funeral home, cremation rites to be accorded. (815) 577-5250, andersonmemorialhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 6, 2019