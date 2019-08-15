|
|
Stiso, Frank J. Beloved husband of the late Joanne (nee Ambrosino); loving father of Kerry (Edward) Biniak, Nancy (Kenneth) Malloy and Frank Stiso; devoted grandfather of Ryan (Kelly) Biniak, Matthew (Kacie) Biniak, Lauren Malloy, Brittany Stiso, Frankie Stiso and Dominic Stiso; dear great-grandfather of Luke, Erin, Hannah, Landon and Ava; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Mary Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 15, 2019