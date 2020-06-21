Koster, Frank Robert AKA "Mr. 88", age 92, of Plainfield, IL passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1927 in Chicago, IL. Frank served his country during WW II in the Navy. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Mickey (nee Knippen) Koster; children, Connie (Frank) Sydor, Cheryl Ramey, Cindy Koster-Chambers, Christopher (Margaret) Koster, Cathy (Rocco) Abbinante, Carl Koster, Craig Koster, Carol (Greg) Wurglitz, Carmel (Craig) Fisk; 25 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine and son, Curtis Koster and two grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Funeral Service, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 21, 2020.