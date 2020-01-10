Home

Frank Robak Obituary
Robak, Frank Korean War Air Force Veteran, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie; loving father of the late Frank Steven and beloved canine daughter "Sweetie"; dearest cousin of Richard (the late Rosemary) Rachelle, Renee, Randy, Russ, and Rodger Robak. Frank was adored by his "adopted cousins", Pam and Andy Maza. He was loved by his dear friend, Taffi Ptaszkowski and Frank was truly cherished by all who knew him. Memorial visitation Sunday 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd., with a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park would be appreciated. For info, (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 10, 2020
