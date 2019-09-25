|
|
Rajewski, Frank J. U.S.A.F. Veteran, beloved husband of Ruth (nee Tupy); devoted son of the late Walter and the late Natalia (nee Zazeczna); loving brother of the late Henry (the late Mary Ann), the late Harry (the late Dorothy Ray) and the late Josephine Rajewski; cherished uncle of Jerry, Richard (Janice), the late Ronald and the late Bernard (Rose); also great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation Friday 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 S. Kostner Ave., Chicago. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, masses would be appreciated. For info, contact Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 773-767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 25, 2019