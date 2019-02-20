Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Frank Moak
Moak, Jr., Frank A. Beloved husband of the late Shirley A. Moak (nee Brongel); loving father of Kimberly Moak, Kristen (Raymond) Buckley, and Karyn (Matthew) Smoter; proud grandfather of Bradley, Allison, Michael, and Matthew Buckley; fond brother of Sharon (the late Gary) Richardson; dear uncle of Colin Cook. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St., just west of Harlem). Cremation private. Condolences may be sent to Frank's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information: 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2019
