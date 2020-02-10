Home

Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
8:00 PM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
View Map
Frank Marynowski Obituary
Marynowski, Frank J. Frank J. Marynowski, age 78 of Chicago, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He is survived by two sons: Frank Marynowski Jr. and Keith (Sue) Marynowski; granddaughter: Madison Marynowski; brother: Rich (Linda) Marynowski; niece: Natalie (John) Philips and their sons: Henry and George; niece Julie (Chad) Dickson and their children: Annie and Elliot. Also surviving are his cousins: Joe Kvukovich and Michael Kvukovich, who took wonderful care of Frank; and Frank's former wife: Carol (nee Zieminski) Marynowski and her sister: Patricia and Louise. Frank was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Mary (nee Knautz) Marynowski. Friends are invited to visit with Frank's family on Tuesday, February 11 from 3:00 7:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 PM. Frank honorably served our country in the Special Forces unit of the US Marine Corps in Vietnam. He owned his own accounting firm, Frank J. Marynowski and Co. He loved his land, his dog "Brave Heart", and making wine. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
