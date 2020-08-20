Kluts, Jr. , Frank M.
Frank M. Kluts, Jr. a long-time Burr Ridge resident, passed away on August 17, 2020. Frank was the beloved husband and best friend of Janice (nee Fuscaldo) and devoted son to the late Frank and Mary Kluts. A dear uncle to many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and great-grand nieces and nephews and many cousins. Fond brother-in-law of the late James (the late Marie), the late Louis ( the late Linda) Fuscaldo. A treasured friend of many. A private funeral mass and interment will be held. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com