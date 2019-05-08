|
Lettiere, Frank Thomas Age 88, US Air Force Korean War Veteran, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by family. He was a beloved husband to Kathleen Jane Lettiere (née Flynn) of 61 years; loving father to Frank Thomas, Jr. (Beth), Karen, Kathy (Bill) Hudek, Michael, Joan, Kelly, and Joseph (Allison); cherished grandfather to Frank Thomas, III, Maryellen Danaher, Michael Steven, Michael Anthony, Kathleen Danaher, Gina, Jessica Esparza, John Esparza, Gaige Bentley, Jack, Max, and Samantha; great-grandfather to Rose, London, Frank, IV, and Jack; loving uncle of Michael Perry and many dear nieces and nephews. Frank lived a full and happy life with family and friends. Funeral Friday, May, 10, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Ave., Tinley Park, IL, to St. Stephen Church. Mass at 10:45 a.m. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information on services, call (708) 532-1635 or visit vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019