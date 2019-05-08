Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:15 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Stephen Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Lettiere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Lettiere

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Lettiere Obituary
Lettiere, Frank Thomas Age 88, US Air Force Korean War Veteran, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by family. He was a beloved husband to Kathleen Jane Lettiere (née Flynn) of 61 years; loving father to Frank Thomas, Jr. (Beth), Karen, Kathy (Bill) Hudek, Michael, Joan, Kelly, and Joseph (Allison); cherished grandfather to Frank Thomas, III, Maryellen Danaher, Michael Steven, Michael Anthony, Kathleen Danaher, Gina, Jessica Esparza, John Esparza, Gaige Bentley, Jack, Max, and Samantha; great-grandfather to Rose, London, Frank, IV, and Jack; loving uncle of Michael Perry and many dear nieces and nephews. Frank lived a full and happy life with family and friends. Funeral Friday, May, 10, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Ave., Tinley Park, IL, to St. Stephen Church. Mass at 10:45 a.m. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information on services, call (708) 532-1635 or visit vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now