Frank LaBaun Obituary
LaBaun, Frank W. Age 90, Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Shuma). Entered Eternal Life on June 1, 2019. Longtime devoted member of McKinley American Legion Post #231, Chicago, IL for 34 years; many good times were had there, we will never forget you. Special thanks extended to Elite Home Care for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Frank during his illness. In Accordance with Frank's wishes, there will be no services. Private Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 708-422-2700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019
