1/1
Frank J. Stiak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stiak, Frank J.

Frank J. Stiak passed away peacefully at Edward Hines VA Hospital on October 26th, 2020. He is survived by his many nieces, nephews and his sister in law Maureen (Joseph) Stiak. Frank is a veteran of the Korean War, where he served with honor and dignity. He grew up on the Southside of Chicago and is the son of the late, Louis and Anna Stiak. He is preceded in death by his siblings, John Stiak, Steve (Katherine) Stiak, Anne R. Flanagan, Louis (Genevieve) Stiak, Joseph Stiak, and Mary Stiak Hopinkah. Frank Stiak is remembered for his love and passion for his family and friends. Throughout his life, he always enjoyed visiting and making time for his his nieces, nephews, friends and their families. Frank worked for Zenith Corporation and PIE trucking from which he retired. He was a true patriot serving in the US Navy. Proudly serving in the Korean War, aboard the USS Wisconsin and the USS New Jersey he earned both the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. He loved sharing stories about his service and of the reunions with his fellow Navy buddies. He participated in the Honor Flight from Springfield, IL to Washington DC. Frank was an encyclopedia of Chicago sports history and facts. He amazed his family with his specific recall. He felt blessed to witness all the Chicago sport teams win a National championship. However, two of his most cherished events were being recognized on the ice as a Navy Veteran at a Chicago Blackhawks game in December, 2013 and as the "Hero of the Game" on the field during a Chicago White Sox game in September 2015. He would remark, "I now know what a Roman Gladiator must have felt like to have 40,000 people cheering for him!" Uncle Frank will be missed but his life, full of love, generosity (to anyone in need and the numerous charities he supported) and laughter will live on in all our hearts forever. A celebration of his wonderful life will be held in March 2021.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved