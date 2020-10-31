Stiak, Frank J.
Frank J. Stiak passed away peacefully at Edward Hines VA Hospital on October 26th, 2020. He is survived by his many nieces, nephews and his sister in law Maureen (Joseph) Stiak. Frank is a veteran of the Korean War, where he served with honor and dignity. He grew up on the Southside of Chicago and is the son of the late, Louis and Anna Stiak. He is preceded in death by his siblings, John Stiak, Steve (Katherine) Stiak, Anne R. Flanagan, Louis (Genevieve) Stiak, Joseph Stiak, and Mary Stiak Hopinkah. Frank Stiak is remembered for his love and passion for his family and friends. Throughout his life, he always enjoyed visiting and making time for his his nieces, nephews, friends and their families. Frank worked for Zenith Corporation and PIE trucking from which he retired. He was a true patriot serving in the US Navy. Proudly serving in the Korean War, aboard the USS Wisconsin and the USS New Jersey he earned both the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. He loved sharing stories about his service and of the reunions with his fellow Navy buddies. He participated in the Honor Flight from Springfield, IL to Washington DC. Frank was an encyclopedia of Chicago sports history and facts. He amazed his family with his specific recall. He felt blessed to witness all the Chicago sport teams win a National championship. However, two of his most cherished events were being recognized on the ice as a Navy Veteran at a Chicago Blackhawks game in December, 2013 and as the "Hero of the Game" on the field during a Chicago White Sox game in September 2015. He would remark, "I now know what a Roman Gladiator must have felt like to have 40,000 people cheering for him!" Uncle Frank will be missed but his life, full of love, generosity (to anyone in need and the numerous charities he supported) and laughter will live on in all our hearts forever. A celebration of his wonderful life will be held in March 2021.
