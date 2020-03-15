Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Hess, Frank J. Age 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Orland Park on March 9, 2020. His beloved wife Linda, of 37 years, was at his side. Loving son-in-law of the late James "Bob" and the late Sophia Meloy; dear brother-in-law of Karen (late William) Schreiber and William (Barbara) Meloy; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Frank worked in manufacturing and retired from Crown, Cork & Seal. Private services were held. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020
