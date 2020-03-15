|
Hess, Frank J. Age 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Orland Park on March 9, 2020. His beloved wife Linda, of 37 years, was at his side. Loving son-in-law of the late James "Bob" and the late Sophia Meloy; dear brother-in-law of Karen (late William) Schreiber and William (Barbara) Meloy; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Frank worked in manufacturing and retired from Crown, Cork & Seal. Private services were held. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020