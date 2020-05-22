Frank H. Trejo
Trejo, Frank H. Beloved husband of Eva; loving father of Virginia (Richard) Rappold, Frank (Jennifer) and Arthur (Joyce); cherished grandfather of Joey, Erika, Kristina, Cyra, Marissa, Emiliano, Arthur, Jr., Anthony, Frank and Nicholas; adored great-grandfather of seven; dear brother of many; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. All Funeral Services are Private. Private Family Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Frank H. Trejo's honor to the Chicago White Sox Charities. Donations may be made on the website at https://www.mlb.com/whitesox/forms/white-sox-charities-donations or by mailing in your donation to: Chicago White Sox Charities C/O Sandra Avila, 333 W. 35th Street, Chicago, IL 60616. Funeral Arrangements Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
