Gomulka, Frank Age 86, of Orland Park, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Frank was born November 5, 1932, to his loving parents, John and Frances Gomulka. Frank proudly served as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his beloved wife, Loretta Gomulka; loving children, Steve (Catherine) Gomulka, Jackie (Jim) Sanders, Deb (Paul) Voltz, and Bob (Eileen) Gomulka; cherished grandchildren, Jack, Alex and Niki Voltz, Frank and Emily Gomulka, and Cole Sanders. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Reverend Henry, Henrietta, Edward, Eleanor, Adele, John, Theodore, Wojc, and Anne. A visitation for Frank will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 West 143rd Street, Orland Park, IL 60462. Prayers will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. at Orland Funeral Home, before processing to Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 West 131st Street for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, 7201 Archer Road, Justice, IL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.orlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 28, 2019