Gentille, Frank M. Age 99. Beloved husband of the late Helen Gentille; loving father of Jeanne Ann (Ramon) Rosales and Barbara Lynne (Michael) Rimkavich; grandfather of Michael (Kelly) Fleetwood, Shelley Fleetwood, Colleen (Stan) Uba, and Pamela (J.R.) Renfrow, Randall (Brandy) Lindquist, and Stacey Pettry; great-grandfather of 16; and great-great-grandfather of one. Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, where a Chapel Service will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For more information: call (630) 852-3595 or visit www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 5, 2019