Bilotta, Frank "Sonny" Beloved Husband of the late Loretta (nee Balestri); loving father of Bruno (Rob) Bilotta; beloved son of the late Bruno and Mary Bilotta; dear brother of Josephine (the late Frank) Passarelli,the late Victoria (the late Edward) Passarelli, the late Violet (the late Tony) Bova and the late Ann Marie (the late Richard) Navarro; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19th from 3:00 P.M. 9:00 P.M. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st Street. Procession to St. Jerome Croatian Church for 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For more information call 312-225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 18, 2020.