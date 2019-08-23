|
Bartkowiak, Frank Veteran, Army. Beloved husband of the late Brunhilde "Hilda" (nee Schnider); loving father of David (Margaret) Bartkowiak and Michael Bartkowiak; proud grandfather of Steven, Adam, and Ashley. Frank was the last surviving brother of many in Poland. Visitation is Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th Street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Monday at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m, until time of prayers at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Franks' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2019