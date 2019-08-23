Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
7240 W 57th St
Summit, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Bartkowiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Bartkowiak


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Bartkowiak Obituary
Bartkowiak, Frank Veteran, Army. Beloved husband of the late Brunhilde "Hilda" (nee Schnider); loving father of David (Margaret) Bartkowiak and Michael Bartkowiak; proud grandfather of Steven, Adam, and Ashley. Frank was the last surviving brother of many in Poland. Visitation is Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th Street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Monday at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m, until time of prayers at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Franks' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now