Burgos, Francisco Francisco Burgos, whose barbershops in the Bucktown and Humboldt Park communities were the neighborhood clubhouses for customers who enjoyed a good game of dominos and cheering the Cubs and White Sox, died peacefully in his home Jan. 6, 2020. Born in Yabucoa, in his beloved Puerto Rico, on March 9, 1934, "Sico" first came to the United States in the 1950s, part of the wave of Puerto Rican immigrants who established vibrant communities throughout the country. He was first a migrant worker, picking strawberries in New Jersey, giving his fellow workers $1 haircuts in secret to avoid the company approved barber who charged twice that amount. He then moved to Chicago, which he made his permanent home, and worked as a cook in the Palmer House Hotel. Shortly there after, a family friend showed Sico a picture of the friend's sister who would eventually become his loving wife, Inocencia Gerena, and fell in love. He wooed Inocencia through a series of letters, finally winning her hand in marriage. This past December 7, they celebrated their 61 wedding anniversary. After working for years for others, Sico set out to be his own boss, opening his first two-chair barbershop near Humboldt Park, before moving Frank's Barber Shop to Bucktown, first on Homer Street and then on Western Avenue, providing an anchor to the neighborhood long before it became trendy. When he wasn't in the shop, Sico, an accomplished softball player, could be found in the parks, blasting 12-inch softballs over the trees, and coaching his three sons. A deeply religious man, he oversaw the guitar choir at St. Fidelis and Our Lady of Grace churches for years. He is now in the Lord's arms. He leaves behind family and friends who will always love and miss him, but know they will see him again: his devoted wife, Inocencia; loving sons Frank Jr., a former Sun-Times journalist, Ruben, a professional photographer, Fernando, a psychotherapist, and their wives and significant life partners, Carol Kalafut Burgos, Gladys Santiago, Elsa Burgos, Angela Longley and Gloria Pabon. His love of music and compassion for others lives on in his grandchildren: Sophie, an operatic soprano, Nicholas, a film maker, Alessandra, a climate scientist, and Adrian and Isabella, who are both students. Visitation: Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. Funeral Mass: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2300 W. Le Moyne St., Chicago, IL 60622. Interment at Graceland Cemetery, 4001 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60613.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 9, 2020