Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petkus-Lemont Funeral Home
12401 South Archer Ave.
Lemont, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Petkus-Lemont Funeral Home
12401 South Archer Ave.
Lemont, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Petkus-Lemont Funeral Home
12401 South Archer Ave.
Lemont, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
605 State St.
Lemont, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Urban
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Urban

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Urban Obituary
Urban, Francis C. " Fran" Veteran Army Korean War, beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Urban (nee Brocken); loving father of James (Catherine), David (Diane), Anthony (late Angela) Urban, Mary Joan (David) Rowland, Barbara (Glenn) Fuller, Judith (Jeffrey) Fuller, Sharon Cognetti, Jennifer (Jakob) Zimmermann, and the late Margaret Urban; proud grandfather of 25 and great-grandfather of 14; cherished brother of Alfred (Barbara) Urban, Margaret (Thomas) Suchomski and the late Victor (Joellyn) Urban, late Donald (Joan) Urban, and the late James Urban; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Fran was the Resident Photographer and long- time parishioner at St. Joseph Church, in Summit, Illinois as well as a member of the St. Joseph Holy Name Society and St. Alphonsus Knights of Columbus. Visitation will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 at Petkus-Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 South Archer Ave., Lemont, IL. from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:30 a.m. We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Alphonsus Church, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Resurrection. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or St. Alphonsus Church, 605 State St. Lemont, IL. 60439 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Foran Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to Fran's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com for information 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -