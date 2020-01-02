|
Urban, Francis C. " Fran" Veteran Army Korean War, beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Urban (nee Brocken); loving father of James (Catherine), David (Diane), Anthony (late Angela) Urban, Mary Joan (David) Rowland, Barbara (Glenn) Fuller, Judith (Jeffrey) Fuller, Sharon Cognetti, Jennifer (Jakob) Zimmermann, and the late Margaret Urban; proud grandfather of 25 and great-grandfather of 14; cherished brother of Alfred (Barbara) Urban, Margaret (Thomas) Suchomski and the late Victor (Joellyn) Urban, late Donald (Joan) Urban, and the late James Urban; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Fran was the Resident Photographer and long- time parishioner at St. Joseph Church, in Summit, Illinois as well as a member of the St. Joseph Holy Name Society and St. Alphonsus Knights of Columbus. Visitation will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 at Petkus-Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 South Archer Ave., Lemont, IL. from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:30 a.m. We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Alphonsus Church, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Resurrection. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or St. Alphonsus Church, 605 State St. Lemont, IL. 60439 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Foran Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to Fran's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com for information 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 2, 2020