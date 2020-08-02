1/
Francis R. "Snooky" Parrilli
Parrilli, Francis R. "Snooky" Beloved husband of Gloria (nee Munoz); loving father of Mary Jo, William, Frances and Judy Parrilli; dear son of the late William "The Owl" and Josephine Parrilli; fond grandfather of Disa, Paul, Lauren, Erica, Angelica, Mia, Mario, the late James, Francis, Peter III, Angelo, and Christopher; great grandfather of 18; dear brother of Rose (George) Bonomo and the late Anthony "Skippy" Parrilli; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member and past president of the Old Neighborhood Italian American Club and founder of the Santa Maria Incoronata Teen Club. Visitation will be held at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st Street. Chicago, on Tuesday , August 4th from 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon. Procession to St. Therese Church for 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For more info 312-225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
AUG
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Therese Church
Funeral services provided by
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 1, 2020
so very very sorry he was a nice man may he Rest In Peace, prayers for tbe family
christal tobar
Friend
August 1, 2020
I know one thing every time that i was around him he was always my biggest fan and always made me feel special , he is my one of my top four guys in the neighborhood Snooky my dad , Bob Breskey and Skippy. very sad to hear this .
COSENTINO
Friend
