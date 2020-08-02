Parrilli, Francis R. "Snooky" Beloved husband of Gloria (nee Munoz); loving father of Mary Jo, William, Frances and Judy Parrilli; dear son of the late William "The Owl" and Josephine Parrilli; fond grandfather of Disa, Paul, Lauren, Erica, Angelica, Mia, Mario, the late James, Francis, Peter III, Angelo, and Christopher; great grandfather of 18; dear brother of Rose (George) Bonomo and the late Anthony "Skippy" Parrilli; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member and past president of the Old Neighborhood Italian American Club and founder of the Santa Maria Incoronata Teen Club. Visitation will be held at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st Street. Chicago, on Tuesday , August 4th from 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon. Procession to St. Therese Church for 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For more info 312-225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com