Raispis, Francis (Frank) P. Age 92, was born in Chicago, IL on May 1, 1927, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020. Frank's greatest joy was teaching Latin and Greek to his countless students at St. Ignatius College Preparatory for over 50 years. After retiring he continued to tutor his students. Frank's love for St. Ignatius began when he attended school there in 1941 with his two brothers, Joe and Jerry. After graduation, he went on to Loyola University of Chicago earning his bachelor's and master's degrees in Classics. He returned to St. Ignatius to teach Latin, Greek, History and served as college counselor, language department chair, assistantprincipaland principal. Frank was the first lay principal 20 years before anotherlaymanwould be given thatposition. He also started the Frank P.Raispis'45 Scholarship Endowment Fund. He was one of the first recipients of the prestigious Golden Apple Awards and in 1987 became a member of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators. Frank received the distinguishedFarrandBaker Illinois Teacher of the Year Award in 1996. He was also the first recipient of the Raymond T. Grant Educator of the Year Award. Frank received national recognition for his teaching of the Classics, as well as having received many other teaching awards. Frankwas precededin death by his brothers,Joe, Jerry, and sister, Nancy. Frank was a beloved uncle tothe late Donna (John)Kopija,JohnGilla, and Cindy (Dave) Schultz, and many other nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will followat a later dateat Holy Family Church. Memorials may be made to the Frank P.Raispis '45 Scholarship Endowment, www.ignatiusalumni.org. Frank was a holy and reverent man, a kind and distinguished gentleman. He prayed his rosary daily and loved our God above all things. "All that I am comes from You, and without You, I am nothing.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2020.