Dawson, Francis J. (Frank)
Francis J. (Frank) Dawson passed away October 16, 2020. Beloved son of the late Robert and Rose (nee Joda) Dearest brother of Marilyn (the late Walter) Herkey, Elizabeth "Betty", Rita, Joanne (Richard) Kurek, Kathleen, Margaret (Mark) Gebbia and the late Agnes. Loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Dear friend and mentor to many. Late coach of Hamlin Park and St. Bonaventure, active member of St. Bonaventure, member of American Legion Post 1052. Visitation will be held at Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 W. Diversey Avenue Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Lying in State from 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Bonaventure Church. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, make donations in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. For any funeral questions, please contact the funeral home: 773-777-6300.
