Albrecht, Philip Francis Age 84, of Dolton, Chicago, and Lemont, IL. Devoted husband to Nancy nee Parkinson, passed on April 21st, just 25 hours shy of his 85th birthday. Cherished father to Jodie Albrecht Wood and Adam Albrecht; loving grandfather to Nicole (Cara Vandermyde) Wood, and great-grandfather of Hank; Sara (Seth) Montgomery; brother to Kelly Britt (aka Ellen Albrecht) and the late Shirley (late Tony) Stanich, and the late William (late Maryann) Albrecht. A true family man and much-loved Uncle to Cheryl (Fraser) Memmot, Sue Ann (Roy) Swanson, Christie (Raymond) O'Hara and Jeffrey (Rebecca) Albrecht; great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Philip grew up in Dolton where he was a Butcher before being drafted and later honorably discharged from the US Army, stationed at Fort Collins, CO. This is where he met and courted his "Nancy with the Laughing Face". They later moved back to Dolton and married in May, 1960. In two weeks, Philip and Nancy would have celebrated 60 years of marriage. Philip went on to graduate from DePaul University, earning his BS and CPA license. He was, for more than 30 years the CFO for North American Glass (NAG) in Chicago, IL. A career with a company he loved and people he called friends until the end. Philip was exceptionally proud and honored to call his wife an Artist. Nancy had her own extensive career as a Chicago Artist and continues to draw to this day. Both Nancy and Philip shared a love of sports. They enjoyed a trip to New Orleans to watch our Chicago Bears win the 1986 Super bowl. Although, a life-long White Sox fan, this didn't stop him from enjoying a Cubs World Series victory. They treasured memories from attending several Arlington Million events. They shared a love of music; specifically Frank Sinatra and spent 25 years living just off Lake Shore Drive before moving to Lemont, IL in 2014. Philip, a man of integrity, character and morals was loved by many and will be missed on this earth. We believe he is with our Heavenly Father, reunited with Eleanor - his mother, brother Bill and sister Shirley and a host of cousins and friends. Donations in honor of Phil's life, may be made to: The Arthritis Foundation (Chicago branch) the link is: https://www.arthritis.org/local-offices/il-chicago. Or to Hope and Friendship, located in Lemont, IL. The link is: www.hopeandfriendshipfoundation.com. A tribute will be available for public viewing on You-Tube titled: "Philip Francis, a life well-lived" beginning Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Arrangements by Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. For further info, please visit www.markiewiczfh.com or call 630.257.6363
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.