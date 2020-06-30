Leibold, Francine Geselter Francine Geselter Leibold, age 78, from Glenview, IL, passed away June 26, 2020, peacefully at home. Fran was born July 10, 1941, to the late Harry and Muriel (nee Evans) Geselter. Fran and her loving husband, David, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. She was the sister of Morrie Geselter (Peggy) and the late Sherry Geselter. She is survived by her loving children, Tracey (Andy Lowenthal) and Scott (Bridget Kelly). "Grammie" is also survived by four grandchildren, Sam, Matt, Jake and Hannah, all of whom were precious to her. Fran was a terrific sports mom and grandma, had a successful career in direct mail, was an avid Majhong player, and a movie and theater lover. In light of COVID-19, the family has decided not to have a public service or to sit Shiva, but will be holding a private celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MAZON at Mazon.org or 800-813-0557. Inspired by Jewish values and ideals, MAZON is a national advocacy organization working to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds in the US and Israel. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 30, 2020.