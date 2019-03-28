|
|
Bulmash, Francine R. (nee Ornstein) Age 81, beloved wife of Paul for 55 1/2 years; loving mother of Jodi Holman, Mindy (Fred) Lucas, and Gene Bulmash (Emily Kaiser); cherished "Nonnie" of Isaac, Tommie, Rachel, Sarah, Dave, Yaakov, Aidan, and Ben. Chapel service,Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 12:15 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MDS Foundation. For information or condolences: call (847) 255-3520orvist www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 28, 2019