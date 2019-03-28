Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Bulmash, Francine R. (nee Ornstein) Age 81, beloved wife of Paul for 55 1/2 years; loving mother of Jodi Holman, Mindy (Fred) Lucas, and Gene Bulmash (Emily Kaiser); cherished "Nonnie" of Isaac, Tommie, Rachel, Sarah, Dave, Yaakov, Aidan, and Ben. Chapel service,Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 12:15 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MDS Foundation. For information or condolences: call (847) 255-3520orvist www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 28, 2019
