|
|
Canino, Francesco Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Ursetta); loving father of Jacqueline (Christopher) Houlihan, Rita (James) Socco, Giacomo (Delia), and Gaetano (Amanda) Canino; beloved son of the late Giacomo and Aquelina Canino; dear nonno of Amanda, Samantha, Matthew, Stefanie, Patrick, Liam, Natalia, Julia, Isabella, and Francesco; fond brother of the late Gaetano, and Domenico Canino; dear uncle, brother-in-law, and cousin of many. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Funeral Services Tuesday 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St., (Chicago) to Santa Lucia Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info (312) 225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019