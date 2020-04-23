Frances Weyna
1946 - 2020
Weyna, Frances C. "Fran" Age 73. Beloved wife of Edward; loving mother of Catherine and Jennifer; cherished sister of Nancy (late Edward) Henderson, late Carol (Garland) Ralston; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Donation are appreciated to www.rainbowhospice.org. Funeral services are private. The Weyna family will contact their friends for a memorial service in the future. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. She was an amazing women. You are all in my thought.
Georgia Komarnicki
Neighbor
So sorry for your loss right now. I remember your mom like yesterday she was so sweet.
Tammy Randazzo
Neighbor
Sorry for your loss. Prayers are with you all during this time. The Cychosz family Brian Paula Troy Sean Nicole. And Patricia.
Paula Cychosz
So sorry for your loss.
Tiina Utas
Friend
