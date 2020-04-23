Weyna, Frances C. "Fran" Age 73. Beloved wife of Edward; loving mother of Catherine and Jennifer; cherished sister of Nancy (late Edward) Henderson, late Carol (Garland) Ralston; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Donation are appreciated to www.rainbowhospice.org. Funeral services are private. The Weyna family will contact their friends for a memorial service in the future. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2020.