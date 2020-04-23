Frances Weyna
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weyna, Frances C. "Fran" Age 73. Beloved wife of Edward; loving mother of Catherine and Jennifer; cherished sister of Nancy (late Edward) Henderson, late Carol (Garland) Ralston; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Donation are appreciated to www.rainbowhospice.org. Funeral services are private. The Weyna family will contact their friends for a memorial service in the future. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved