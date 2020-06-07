Frances Trevino
1938 - 2020
Trevino, Frances We are saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Frances Trevino on the evening of June 1, 2020, at the age of 81, due to the complications from the COVID-19 virus. Frances was born in McAllen, Texas on August 21, 1938, to the late Isabel and Maria Trevino. She is survived by her sister, Aurelia (Robert) Detres; loved and cherished mother of Gabriel (Esther), Dolores, Mary (Dennis), Angelina, Juan (Norma), Yolanda (Steven), Esther, Patricia, Ruben (Julia), Elizabeth (Ken). Also survived by many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
In loving memory of a amazing friend. You will be forever missed and loved ❤ I pray for you and love you with all my heart.
Catalina Mendez
Friend
June 6, 2020
In loving Memory of Frances you will be forever remembered and loved I am happy to say you are in a better place we love you ♥
Katie Mendez
Friend
June 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mendez family
Friend
