Trevino, Frances We are saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Frances Trevino on the evening of June 1, 2020, at the age of 81, due to the complications from the COVID-19 virus. Frances was born in McAllen, Texas on August 21, 1938, to the late Isabel and Maria Trevino. She is survived by her sister, Aurelia (Robert) Detres; loved and cherished mother of Gabriel (Esther), Dolores, Mary (Dennis), Angelina, Juan (Norma), Yolanda (Steven), Esther, Patricia, Ruben (Julia), Elizabeth (Ken). Also survived by many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.