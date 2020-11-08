Simanonis , Frances
Simanonis, Frances (nee Petrauskas), age 100. At peace on October 29, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Florian "Si" Simanonis. Loving mom of Joseph & Christopher (Marcy) Simanonis. Proud grandma of Christian, Matthew & Madysen Simanonis. Dear sister of Helen "Ellie" (the late Chester) Wnukowski & Connie Petrauskas. Lifetime member and held many positions with the Chicago Lithuanian Women's Club & the Balzekas Lithuanian Museum Women's Guild. Funeral services were held privately. Interment was at St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Parkside Chapels and Cremation Services. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
. Info 773-767-9788.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 8, 2020.