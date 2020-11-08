1/
Frances Simanonis
Simanonis , Frances

Simanonis, Frances (nee Petrauskas), age 100. At peace on October 29, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Florian "Si" Simanonis. Loving mom of Joseph & Christopher (Marcy) Simanonis. Proud grandma of Christian, Matthew & Madysen Simanonis. Dear sister of Helen "Ellie" (the late Chester) Wnukowski & Connie Petrauskas. Lifetime member and held many positions with the Chicago Lithuanian Women's Club & the Balzekas Lithuanian Museum Women's Guild. Funeral services were held privately. Interment was at St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Parkside Chapels and Cremation Services. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com. Info 773-767-9788.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-9788
