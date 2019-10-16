|
Sala, Frances (nee Vitek) age 102. Passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019, Beloved Mother of Suzanne C. Sala and the late James W. Sala; Loving Daughter of the late Charles and late Anna, nee Hlavacek Vitek; Dear Sister of the late Joseph, late Frank, late Louis, late Charles Vitek; Fond Aunt of Charlotte Harris and Frederick Vitek. Member of St. Rene Goupil Altar and Rosary Society and St. Rene Senior Club. Visitation Thursday, 9:00 a.m. until time of Service at 10:30 a.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Interment Mt. Auburn Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to Frances' family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhorne.com. 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 16, 2019