Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Sala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Sala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Sala Obituary
Sala, Frances (nee Vitek) age 102. Passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019, Beloved Mother of Suzanne C. Sala and the late James W. Sala; Loving Daughter of the late Charles and late Anna, nee Hlavacek Vitek; Dear Sister of the late Joseph, late Frank, late Louis, late Charles Vitek; Fond Aunt of Charlotte Harris and Frederick Vitek. Member of St. Rene Goupil Altar and Rosary Society and St. Rene Senior Club. Visitation Thursday, 9:00 a.m. until time of Service at 10:30 a.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Interment Mt. Auburn Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to Frances' family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhorne.com. 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now