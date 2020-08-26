1/
Frances S. Oldenburg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oldenburg , Frances S.

Frances S. Oldenburg, age 81, of Woodridge. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Mark (Jill) Oldenburg, Cynthia (Mike) Tendeck, Joan Oldenburg and Janet Rongaus. Devoted grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 4. Cherished sister of Richard (Gloria) Rojic and dear aunt to many. Frances was preceded in death by her siblings Frank, Mary, Christine, Albina, Leo, Edward, Donald, Arnie and Raymond. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Thursday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75 th St., Downers Grove. Funeral mass at St. Scholastica Church and interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ian Oldenburg Memorial Scholarship Fund appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved