Oldenburg , Frances S.
Frances S. Oldenburg, age 81, of Woodridge. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Mark (Jill) Oldenburg, Cynthia (Mike) Tendeck, Joan Oldenburg and Janet Rongaus. Devoted grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 4. Cherished sister of Richard (Gloria) Rojic and dear aunt to many. Frances was preceded in death by her siblings Frank, Mary, Christine, Albina, Leo, Edward, Donald, Arnie and Raymond. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Thursday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75 th St., Downers Grove. Funeral mass at St. Scholastica Church and interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ian Oldenburg Memorial Scholarship Fund appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500
