Rooney, Frances "Betty" E. Age 94, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the Late John "Jack" Rooney and the late Jeremiah Fitzgerald; loving mother of Kathleen (Dennis) Warfield, Susan (Steven) Hamilton, the late Patrick (the late Mary Ellen) Fitzgerald, and the late Jerry (Linda) Fitzgerald; dear sister of the late Margaret (the late Archibald) Johnson; devoted grandmother of 11; and great-grandmother of 15; fond sister-in-law of Maureen Fitzgerald; aunt of Mary Fitzgerald; and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. from the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, to Saint Linus Church, for a 11:00 a.m. Mass. Visitation Sunday, June 16, 1029, from 3:00 p.m. tp 9:00 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For Info, call 708-614-9900 or visit www.bradygill.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 15, 2019