Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Linus Church
Frances Rooney Obituary
Rooney, Frances "Betty" E. Age 94, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the Late John "Jack" Rooney and the late Jeremiah Fitzgerald; loving mother of Kathleen (Dennis) Warfield, Susan (Steven) Hamilton, the late Patrick (the late Mary Ellen) Fitzgerald, and the late Jerry (Linda) Fitzgerald; dear sister of the late Margaret (the late Archibald) Johnson; devoted grandmother of 11; and great-grandmother of 15; fond sister-in-law of Maureen Fitzgerald; aunt of Mary Fitzgerald; and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. from the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, to Saint Linus Church, for a 11:00 a.m. Mass. Visitation Sunday, June 16, 1029, from 3:00 p.m. tp 9:00 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For Info, call 708-614-9900 or visit www.bradygill.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 15, 2019
