Morales, Frances Bernice Mrs. Frances B. Morales (nee Phelan), 66, diedSunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Michigan on December 27, 1952, she was the daughter of Francis and Bernice Phelan; she was the beloved wife of Benito Morales; loving mother of Ben Morales and wife, Christina, and Jeremy Morales; dear grandmother of Cody, Manny, Niko, and Mariella; second mother to Casandra Pedrak and husband, Greg; second grandmother to Nikolas and Brendan; fond sister to Daniel Phelan and wife, Karen, Thomas Phelan and wife, Doreen, Kathy Luttrell and husband, Dennis, and the late Patrick, Jerry, Bobby, Deanna, Judith, and Sandra. Frances enjoyed taking care of her family, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. All services will be held privately by family.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 7, 2019