Pultz, Frances L. Age 75, of Alsip, IL formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. Frances is the loving wife of James M. Pultz; cherished mother to Michael Pultz, Katherine Pultz, Deborah (Charles) Gonsowski and Patricia Pultz; proud grandmother to Thomas J "T.J." (Gillian) Gonsowski, Matthew J. (Brielle) Gonsowski; great-grandmother to Theodore and Carter Gonsowski; devoted daughter to the late John J. and Gladys Miller; treasured sister to Katherine E. Miller, Rose Miller, the late Shirley (late Bob) Watson, the late Jack Miller, the late Bob Miller; dearest sister-in-law to Carol Miller; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Frances loved being a grandmother and enjoyed spending time with family. Funeral and burial will be private at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home and Cemetery. For more information please call 708-636-1200 or visit www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361200
