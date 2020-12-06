Krahn, Frances "Bud"
Frances "Bud" Krahn, U.S. Navy Veteran, age 75 of Bourbonnais; Beloved husband of Nancy Krahn, nee Miller; Loving father of Nicole (Steve) Moenck, Jeannine Ernst, and Suzanne (Shawn) Mayo; Dearest grandfather of Malory, Freddy, Nathan, Ben, Andrew, Isabel, Samantha, Joey, and Lizzy; Dear brother of Shirley (the late Rich) Bayers, the late Willie (Gerry) Krahn and the late Dennis (Babe) Krahn; Best friend of his dog, Max; Uncle of many nieces and nephews; Dear friend to many; Bud is retired from Commonwealth Edison. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, watchin the Bears, White Sox, and Cubs. He enjoyed working around the house, walking Max, and spending time with his family. Bud had a passion for nature and science. He donated his body to science. A celebration of his life will take place after cremation at a later date. Arrangements by Lack and Sons Funeral Home, 9236 South Roberts Road, Hickory Hills. Information 708-430-5700.
