1/
Frances "Bud" Krahn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Krahn, Frances "Bud"

Frances "Bud" Krahn, U.S. Navy Veteran, age 75 of Bourbonnais; Beloved husband of Nancy Krahn, nee Miller; Loving father of Nicole (Steve) Moenck, Jeannine Ernst, and Suzanne (Shawn) Mayo; Dearest grandfather of Malory, Freddy, Nathan, Ben, Andrew, Isabel, Samantha, Joey, and Lizzy; Dear brother of Shirley (the late Rich) Bayers, the late Willie (Gerry) Krahn and the late Dennis (Babe) Krahn; Best friend of his dog, Max; Uncle of many nieces and nephews; Dear friend to many; Bud is retired from Commonwealth Edison. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, watchin the Bears, White Sox, and Cubs. He enjoyed working around the house, walking Max, and spending time with his family. Bud had a passion for nature and science. He donated his body to science. A celebration of his life will take place after cremation at a later date. Arrangements by Lack and Sons Funeral Home, 9236 South Roberts Road, Hickory Hills. Information 708-430-5700.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved