McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
773-268-0703
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McInerney Central Chapel
4635 S. Wallace St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 PM
St. Gabriel Church
600 W. 45th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
To be announced at a later date
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S. Wallace St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
Frances Jamen Obituary
Jamen, Frances C. "Red" (nee Beyer), 79, lifelong resident of the South Side of Chicago-Canaryville neighborhood. Dearly beloved wife of the late Anthony Jamen, Sr.; devoted mother of Cathy (Dino) Whitney, Tony (Kelly) Jamen, Jr., John (Linda) Jamen, the late Anne Treonis, and the late Donna Evans; loving gram of Dean (Katie), Blake, Matthew, Steven (Kara), Jillian, Danielle, Jennifer, Jackie (Michael), Tony (Amanda), Andrew, Aiden, Alexander, Elizabeth, and Nicholas; great-gram of Claire, Nora, Maeve, Elise, Trista, Brookelyn, Michael, Aubrie, Avery, Nathan, Ethan, Joseph, Owen and Addalyn; fond daughter of the late Charles and Mary Leahy Beyer; dear sister of Kitty (John) Pienta, and preceded in death by Mary Ann (Cliff) Stout, Bud (late Ellen) Beyer, Marge (late Ward) Dycus, Nancy (late Owen) Doherty and George Beyer; dear aunt of many. Dedicated employee of Mercy Hospital for nearly thirty years and lifelong parishioner at St. Gabriel Church. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 12 NOON to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, February 3, 2020, 9:15 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit FRANCES C. JAMEN BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, (773) 268-0703.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 2, 2020
