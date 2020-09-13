1/
Frances J. Mondo
1940 - 2020
Mondo, Frances J.

Frances J. Mondo, nee Morelli, of Chicago formerly of River Forest, age 79. Loving mother of Robert J. (Lisa) Mondo and Gia (Daniel) Kunkel; proud grandmother of Robert F., Jake, Joseph and Peyton. Graduate of Trinity High School 1958 and Mundelein College 1962. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home (www.misericordia.com) appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
September 10, 2020
I .loved Fran, she was a hoot. always up for a good time. Loved her children and grandchildren and was always happy to be with them. Everybody will miss you
Mary lou moran
Friend
September 10, 2020
Our special prayers and sympathy for Frances and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia Home
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
